Dunedin Pulls off a Gutsy Win in a Back and Forth Contest in Lakeland

May 19, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





LAKELAND, FL. - Dunedin and Lakeland trade punch for punch with the Blue Jays finishing on top in 11 innings by the 3-2 final at Joker Marchant Stadium. Both starting pitchers were spectacular with LHP Nick Allgeyer and RHP Tom De Blok tossing quality starts for Dunedin and Lakeland respectively. De Blok surrendered just two hits, while Allgeyer struck out eight in six inning of work.

Dunedin cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the second. Christopher Bec was hit by the pitch, swiped second, and advanced to third on a groundout off the bat of Kacy Clemens. Two batters later, Samad Taylor bounced a slow chopper to short for AJ Simcox who tossed a wide throw to first allowing Bec to score to make it 1-0 in favor of the Blue Jays. Simcox made up for the miscue in the bottom of the sixth with a line drive double to right allowing Brady Policelli to score to tie the contest and one all.

Both teams were blanked in the runs column until the top of the 10th. With a runner at third, Norberto was summoned off the bench and chopped a single back up the middle to score Chavez Young to give the Blue Jays the 2-1 lead. The Flying Tigers answered right back in the bottom of the frame. Brock Deathridge came off the bench and pinch ran and advanced to third and scored on tow wild pitches to tie the game again. Dunedin took the lead for good in the top of the 11th. Christopher Bec stepped to the plate and drilled an RBI triple to the alley in left center to give the Blue Jays the lead at 3-2.

RHP Dany Jimenez shut the Lakeland offense down in the bottom of the frame to secure the victory for the Blue Jays. The two teams will finish the series tomorrow afternoon in a doubleheader beginning at 1:00 P.M. at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. The second game will follow 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 19, 2019

Dunedin Pulls off a Gutsy Win in a Back and Forth Contest in Lakeland - Dunedin Blue Jays

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.