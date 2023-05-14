Tortugas Rally Past Mets Late, Win Series Finale 2-1

May 14, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas used a late rally to come from behind and defeat the St. Lucie Mets 2-1 at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Sunday evening.

The Mets took a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the eighth. Lefty reliever Luke Bartnicki issued a leadoff walk to lefty Yerlin Confidan. Michel Triana, another lefty batter, followed by ripping a double to right field to set up runners at second and third. Hector Rodriguez dribbled a grounder in front of the plate, and as catcher Fernando Villalobos threw to first base for the out, Confidan scampered home ahead of Jacob Reimer's return throw to tie the game. Triana went to third base on the play.

Elliot Johnstone replaced Bartnicki and Sal Stewart hit a chopping ground ball to second that brought home Triana for the go-ahead run, 2-1.

The Mets had one last chance in the top of the ninth when the Tortugas misplayed a Jett Williams pop up with two outs and Williams ended up on second base. John Murphy rebounded to strike out a Wilfredo Lara to end the game.

Offense was hard to come by. The Mets had runners at first and second with no outs in the third inning but Daytona starter Mason Pelio retired the next three batters to keep the Mets from scoring. The Mets went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

The Mets scored their only run in the sixth inning when Vincent Perozo walked, went to second on a single, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch by reliever Jean Correa.

The loss spoiled terrific performances by Mets pitchers Jawilme Ramirez and Jordany Ventura. Ramirez served as the opener and pitched 2.0 perfect innings. He struck out the side in the second.

Ventura followed with 5.0 scoreless innings. He scattered three hits, walked one and struck out five. In the seventh inning he made running catch in foul ground for the third out to end a Daytona rally and keep the Mets up 1-0.

Junior Tilien went 2 for 4. Kevin Villavicencio was 1 for 3 with a double and walk.

Yeral Martinez pinch hit in the ninth inning and flew out to center field which ended his 10-game hitting streak.

Daytona reliever Zach Maxwell pitched 2.0 scoreless innings to get the win. Murphy was credited with his third save.

The Mets are 1-8 vs. Daytona this year and have lost 13 of their last 14 road games.

The Mets (8-25) are off Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday to start a 12-game, 13-day home stand against the Palm Beach Cardinals and Clearwater Threshers. First pitch Tuesday vs. Palm Beach is 6:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.