Marauders Take Comfortable Series Finale Win

Bradenton, Fla. - The Marauders (20-13) closed out their homestand against Lakeland (13-20) on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park. The Marauders counted on a massive run-scoring sixth inning to power themselves to an 8-3 win.

Ole Miss product Derek Diamond got the starting nod and would go on to throw five innings, allowing only one hit while striking out five. Yoldin De La Paz gave up two runs in the later innings, and Darvin Garcia allowed one earned run.

The Marauders scored twice in the third inning to take an early lead; the first tally of the frame was thanks to a double steal that saw Rayber Romero come into the score. Termarr Johnson grounded out to bring Jesus Castillo across the dish to give Bradenton a 2-0 lead after the first third of the game.

Lakeland added one run in the fourth, and another in the sixth inning to tie the game up at a pair of runs a piece. Heading to the bottom of the sixth, the game's fortunes would turn heavily in favor of the home team.

Enmanuel Terrero walked with the bases loaded, and a pitch hit Deivis Nadal to bring in a pair of runs to start the home half. Omar Alfonzo then singled to score the third run of the frame for the Marauders. In a turn-tables moment, the Marauders had a man come into score when the Tigers pitcher balked, allowing Terrero to score.

Nolasco and Castillo both collected RBI to finish off the six-run innings for the hometown boys to put the score at 8-2 with three innings to play.

The Tigers got a consolation run in the eighth to close their gap to five runs, but the comeback effort was finished once and for all in the ninth when Carlos Lomeli tossed a scoreless frame to secure the Mother's Day win.

The Marauders sit four games off the division lead at the halfway point of the first half with a critical road series this week against the first-place Clearwater Threshers starting on Tuesday night.

