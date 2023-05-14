Threshers Threaten Late But Split Series in Dunedin

May 14, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release







DUNEDIN, FL - Despite out-hitting the Dunedin Blue Jays (18-15) seven hits to five, the Clearwater Threshers (24-9) dropped the series finale in Dunedin 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at TD Ballpark. The Threshers return to BayCare Ballpark to begin a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders on Tuesday night.

Emaarion Boyd lined the first pitch of the game into centerfield and advanced to second on a balk by Dunedin starter Eliander Alcalde. He scored on a one-out hit from Otto Kemp to give the Threshers an early lead. Dunedin took the lead with two runs in the home half of the first to make it 2-1 after the opening frame.

An RBI single by Manuel Beltre and a double by Glenn Santiago gave the Blue Jays a 5-1 lead after the second, and a two-out double added another run to the lead in the third. Cade Fergus led off the seventh with a towering home run to left that cut the deficit to 6-2. With a walk to Adony Mejía, and Ryan Chasse hitting Freylin Minyety and Boyd with a pitch, Gabriel Rincones Jr. walked with the bases loaded to bring the Blue Jays lead down to 6-3. The Threshers doubled in two of the final three innings, but the Blue Jays held on to win 6-3.

Alex Rao allowed five runs on three hits in 2.0 innings with three walks and four strikeouts. Danny Wilkinson tossed 2.0 innings with one run allowed on two hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Wen-Hui Pan threw 3.0 scoreless and hitless innings with four strikeouts. Wesley Moore struck out two and walked one in 1.0 scoreless frame without giving up a hit.

Kemp registered his fourth multi-hit game in a row... Rincones Jr. moved into fourth in the league with his ninth double of the year... He is also tied for fifth in the league with Kemp at 22 walks on the season... Fergus homered for the third time in this series... He and Kemp are tied for the most home runs in a single Threshers series (three)... Through the first six series, Clearwater has split two and won four series... The Threshers return home for a day off on Monday before beginning a six-game set against the Bradenton Marauders (Single-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Tuesday, May 16th ... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.