Tortugas Open up Nine-Game Homestand against Tarpons

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas open up a nine-game homestand at Jackie Robinson Ballpark starting on Tuesday, June 25, as they welcome the Tampa Tarpons, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, for a three-game series. Among the highlights for the initial three affairs is the team's second Summer Splash Camp Day and the organization's third annual PRIDE Night.

The homestand gets underway with a Silver Sluggers Night presented by MetCare at the ballpark on Tuesday, June 25. Members of the Tortugas' exclusive 60-and-older club receive a free drink, discounted Michelob Ultra, and a reserved ticket for every Tuesday night home game. Fans will also be able to join in with Baseball Bingo through the night. It will be another Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark presented by Radiology Imaging Centers. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms that highlight many local cancer survivors. Fans are encouraged to come hungry for a Taco Tuesday at The Jack with beef and chicken tacos going for just $2. The opener is slated to begin at 7:05 p.m.

It will be a great day to bring the kids out to the ballpark as the Tortugas' host another Summer Splash Camp Day on Wednesday, June 26. Jackie Robinson Ballpark will be converted into a fun-zone and waterpark - with inflatables, water slides, and plenty of activities - for local summer camp attendees. First pitch of that morning's affair will begin at a special time of 10:35 a.m.

The series comes to a close on Thursday, June 27 with the Tortugas' third annual PRIDE Night. The team will honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots which played a major role in launching LGBTQ movement. Daytona will celebrate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning community, and allies of Volusia County with a celebration of love, diversity, and acceptance. Like all Thursday night games, it will also be a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. Fans will be able to quench their thirst with draft beers and fountain soda available for one dollar all evening long. The series finale is set for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Tickets for all three games are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' ticket office at 386-257-3172.

Probable Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: RHP Trevor Stephan (0-0, -.-- ERA) vs. RHP Mac Sceroler (3-1, 3.95 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Wednesday: RHP Frank Germán (3-3, 4.14 ERA) vs. RHP Austin Orewiler (3-6, 3.72 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

Thursday: RHP Jio Orozco (1-2, 5.02 ERA) vs. RHP Jared Solomon (0-2, 2.45 ERA) (broadcast available on the TuneIn & MiLB First Pitch apps)

