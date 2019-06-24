Mets Open Six-Game Home Stand on Tuesday

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets return to First Data Field on Tuesday to start a six-game home stand against a pair of Florida State League North opponents.

The Mets will host the Dunedin Blue Jays (Toronto) from Tuesday-Thursday. The Mets welcome in the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia) for three contests Friday-Sunday.

Games start at 6:30 p.m. with the exception of Sunday which is a noon start.

Tickets to all games are available on www.stluciemets.com, over the phone by calling 772-871-2132 or at the ticket booth outside of Gate A on game days only (opens 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday).

Highlighting the home stand is Dollar Night on Thursday and Faith Night with specialty jerseys on Saturday.

Mets players and coaches will also be holding the first of two summer baseball camps Tuesday-Thursday. Parents interested in signing their child up for camp can register on www.stluciemets.com or call 772-871-2100.

The following is a full list of happenings at the ballpark for the upcoming home slate.

Tuesday - 6:30 p.m.

-Silver Sluggers Night: All Silver Sluggers members get in free and receive a free hot dog.

-Baseball Bingo: Free for all fans to play.

Wednesday - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday - 6:30 p.m.

-Dollar Night: $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn.

-Solo Cup Special: Buy a Mets solo cup for $12 and receive $1 draft beer refills every Dollar Night the remainder of the season.

Friday - 6:30 p.m.

-Family 4 Pack: Receive four general admission tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, four ice cream sandwiches and one family size popcorn for $50.

-Kids Club Night: All Klutch's Kids Crew members get in free and receive a free ice cream.

-Team Photo Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a 2019 St. Lucie Mets team photo courtesy of TC Palm.

-Fun Run Around the Bases for kids 12-and-under after the game.

Saturday - 6:30 p.m.

-Faith Night: The Mets will wear special jerseys to benefit the Treasure Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Fans can bid on the jerseys by downloading the free LiveSource app. There will be a postgame worship concert.

-Postgame fireworks presented by Seacoast Bank!

Sunday - 12:00 p.m.

