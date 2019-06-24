Fire Frogs Home Stand Highlights

June 24, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





KISSIMMEE, FLA.: After Monday's day off for the Fire Frogs, a seven-game home stand continues against the Palm Beach Cardinals (Advanced-A, St. Louis Cardinals). The Cardinals top prospect, INF Nolan Gorman, will be in town for the set beginning Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

This will be the last time the Cardinals visit Osceola County Stadium this season.

This is also the last home series for the Frogs before commencing a season-long 10-game road trip on Friday in Tampa. Florida will play just one other home series before July 19 after Thursday's game ends.

Tuesday, June 25th vs. Palm Beach Cardinals: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

2 for Tuesday's: $2 sodas, 2 corn dogs for $5, 2 pulled pork sandwiches for $8

Wednesday, June 26th vs. Palm Beach Cardinals: 6:00 p.m. (gates open 5:00 p.m.)

Whiskey Wednesday: $3 shots of Fireball, Redneck Riviera, or Rebel Yell

Make your favorite drink including any of these whiskey choices for $5

4 "Fire Frog legs" for $5. They taste like chicken (because they are)!

Thursday, June 27th vs. Palm Beach Cardinals: 12:00 p.m. (gates open 11:00 a.m.)

BOGO slushies and canned beer

Get your tickets now and don't miss out on all the fun by visiting: https://www.milb.com/florida/tickets/single-game-tickets

About the Florida Fire Frogs

The Florida Fire Frogs are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves and compete in the Florida State League. The Fire Frogs play their home games at Osceola County Stadium, located at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Fla. For more information, please visit www.FloridaFireFrogs.com, and follow the team on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.