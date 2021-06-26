Tortugas Open Six-Game Independence Day Homestand on Tuesday

June 26, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas return home to open up their Independence Day Homestand with a six-game series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Tuesday, June 29. Among the highlights are a pair of Postgame Firework shows and a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday.

The Tortugas open up the set on Tuesday, June 29, with a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion, as the organization looks to raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. As a part of Silver Sluggers Night, fans can enjoy Michelob Ultra drafts for $2.50. The first pitch of that night and all weekday games are set for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

Charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union on June 30. The Tortugas partner with a local non-profit organization to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. Courtesy of Landshark, souvenir cup holders will also be able to enjoy refills at concession stands for just $3.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns to the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on July 1 courtesy of a Thirsty Thursday presented by Bud Light. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

Following the game's final out on Friday, July 2, the Daytona Beach skyline shines bright as the Tortugas host their fourth stellar Postgame Fireworks show of the season.

The homestand wraps up on Sunday, July 4, with the culmination of our Independence Day Weekend Extravaganza. During the game, there will be special activities and on-field games to commemorate the holiday and after the final out, fans will be treated to another outstanding Postgame Fireworks display. The first pitch of the series finale is scheduled for a special first pitch time of 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at the ballpark starting at 5:30 p.m.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS (all broadcasts available on daytonatortugas.com and the MiLB First Pitch app)

TUESDAY: TBA vs. TBA

WEDNESDAY: TBA vs. TBA

THURSDAY: TBA vs. TBA

FRIDAY: TBA vs. TBA

SATURDAY: TBA vs. TBA

SUNDAY: TBA vs. TBA

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from June 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.