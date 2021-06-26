Marauders Jump in Front Early to Defeat Jupiter

BRADENTON, Fla. - Hudson Head recorded three RBI, including a two-run homer, to help lead the Marauders past the Jupiter Hammerheads, 9-5, on Saturday night at LECOM Park.

The win gave the Marauders (31-16) their fifth consecutive series win.

After a pair of walks in the bottom of the first inning, Marauders catcher Endy Rodriguez reached first base safely on a throwing error by Jupiter (22-25) shortstop Angeudis Santos, plating Maikol Escotto from second base with the game's first run. Blake Sabol added an RBI-double off the left field wall for a 2-0 Bradenton lead.

In the second, Hudson Head slugged a two-run homer-his seventh of the season, tying him for second place in the Low-A Southeast-to double the Marauders' lead to 4-0 against Jupiter starter M.D. Johnson (2-4).

Head went on to add a pair of RBI-singles and finished the evening 3-for-4 with four RBI-one shy of matching his career high-and extending his hitting streak to six games, the longest active streak on the team.

Adding three runs in the fourth inning on four hits, as well as another run in the fifth, the Marauders built their lead to 8-0, but saw their lead cut in half on a four-run Hammerheads rally in the sixth. Brian Navarreto delivered a two-run single off Marauders starter Adrian Florencio (2-1), and an RBI-groundout and wild pitch from reliever Oliver Mateo brought Jupiter within four runs, 8-4.

Florencio matched his season-high with four runs allowed but also matched his career-high with eight strikeouts.

But after both teams scored a run each in the next two half-innings, Enmanuel Mejia finished the game for the Marauders, holding Jupiter scoreless in the eighth and ninth.

The series concludes Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at LECOM Park. RHP Jared Jones will start for the Marauders against RHP Matt Givin for Jupiter.

