Marauders Drop Twinbill Opener, Walkoff Via Homer in Nightcap

BRADENTON, Fla. - After falling in the first game of Friday's doubleheader, 5-3, the Marauders bounced back to win the nightcap, 7-4, on a walkoff three-run homer by Eli Wilson at LECOM Park.

In the first game, Logan Hofmann (3-1) worked through a rocky start for the Marauders (30-16). After a fielding error and a hit-by-pitch, the right-hander allowed an RBI-double to Brian Navarreto and a two-run double to Diowill Burgos en route to a 34-pitch first inning.

The Marauders managed just one run off Jupiter (22-24) starter Dax Fulton, getting an RBI-groundout from Alexander Mojica in the second inning.

The Hammerheads plated two more runs in the fifth for a 5-1 lead. The Marauders battled back in the bottom of the seventh, as a walk and a single set up an Endy Rodriguez two-run triple to cut the deficit to 5-3, but after a hit-by-pitch, Dariel Lopez struck out swinging to end the game, stranding the tying run on first base.

Sam Bordner (1-0) earned the win in relief with an inning and one-third scoreless.

In the second game, Jupiter scored first once again, building a 2-0 lead against Marauders starter Nick Garcia on a Burgos RBI-groundout and Zack Kone RBI-single in the third and fourth innings, respectively.

Meanwhile, right-hander George Soriano held the Marauders scoreless through four innings, but allowed a solo homer to Hudson Head in the bottom of the fifth, cutting the Hammerheads' lead to 2-1.

In the sixth, Maikol Escotto doubled for the Marauders, took third on a wild pitch, and scored the tying run on an error by third baseman Zack Kone, and after neither team scored in the seventh, the game entered extra innings.

Both teams failed to plate their extra-inning tiebreaker runner from second base in the eighth, but each mustered a run in the ninth. Tiebreaker runner Jan Mercado scored in the top half on a fielding error by Marauders first baseman Ernny Ordonez for a 3-2 Jupiter lead, but in the bottom half, Ordonez redeemed himself by plating tiebreaker runner Eli Wilson with a single to center. Sergio Campana, however, was stranded a second base to end the inning after pinch-running for Ordonez.

In the top of the tenth, new Marauders first baseman Norkis Marcos overthrew pitcher Eddy Yean on a play at first base, allowing Jupiter tiebreaker runner Davis Bradshaw to score the go-ahead run, 4-3.

Yean, however, retired the next three batters to send the game to the bottom of the tenth, where Endy Rodriguez was hit by a pitch, putting both the tying and winning runs on base. Hammerheads right-hander Raul Brito (0-2) then fielded a Sammy Siani bunt cleanly and threw to second base for a force out, but Escotto then reached on an error by shortstop Dalvy Rosario, plated Head for the tying run, 4-4. With two men on, Brito made a mistake pitch on 0-2 to Wilson, who launched the ball just inside the left-field foul pole for a walkoff home run.

The walkoff homer was the Marauders' second of the season, coming just four weeks after Jase Bowen's May 28 walkoff blast against Palm Beach.

Yean (3-1), celebrating his 20th birthday, dominated through the final six innings for the Marauders, striking out a career-high nine batters while walking none and allowing just one hit and two runs (one earned). His six innings also matched his career high.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. RHP Adrian Florencio is scheduled to pitch for the Marauders against RHP M.D. Johnson for Jupiter.

