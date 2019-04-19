Tortugas-Fire Frogs Matchup Postponed on Friday
April 19, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game Friday evening against the Florida Fire Frogs at Osceola County Stadium has been postponed due to inclement weather.
As a result, there will be a doubleheader on Saturday, April 19, with the first pitch of game one scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven-inning affairs with a roughly 30-minute break in between games.
Friday's scheduled starting pitchers - LHP Reiver Sanmartin (0-1, 3.63 ERA) for Daytona and RHP Troy Bacon (0-1, 3.38 ERA) for Florida - are expected to go in game one. RHP Ryan Lillie (0-0, 3.24 ERA) is projected to get the ball for the Tortugas in the second contest. The Fire Frogs are slated to counter with RHP Tristan Beck (0-1, 7.82 ERA).
The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 3:45 p.m. ET, leading up to the 4:00 p.m. ET start at Osceola County Stadium. Both of Saturday evening's games can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.
Following Sunday's league-wide off day, the Tortugas will return to The Jack to take on the Dunedin Blue Jays, High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, on Monday, April 22. It will be the team's first Belly Buster Monday of the year presented by Marco's Pizza. For just a $13 ticket, fans will be treated to an all-you-can-eat buffet of their favorite ballpark foods such as hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn.
Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.
