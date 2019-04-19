Friday's Contest vs Daytona Postponed

KISSIMMEE, FL: Inclement weather on Friday evening postponed what was scheduled to be the middle game of a three-game series versus the Daytona Tortugas.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs host Daytona tomorrow afternoon (April 20th) in Florida's first doubleheader of the season. Two seven-inning games will be played beginning with the first contest at 4 p.m. Gates will open at 3 pm.

It's our Field of Dreams night at the ballpark. Dwier Brown who played John Kinsella will be here to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the movie's launch. He will sign autographs and throw out the first pitch. Don't forget postgame catch on the field and a showing of the movie on our video board. Roasted corn will be available at the concession stand for $3 an ear.

