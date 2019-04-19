Mets, Cardinals Postponed in Jupiter

April 19, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





JUPITER, Fla. - Friday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium was postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

The teams will make up the contest as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Each game will be seven innings. First pitch in game 1 is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. There will be a 30 minute break in between games.

