Stone Crabs Game Notes - Fri, April 19 at Fort Myers

April 19, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Charlotte Stone Crabs News Release





After a 6-3 win over the Fort Myers Miracle Thursday, the Stone Crabs go for the series victory at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Riley O'Brien makes the start for Charlotte against Bailey Ober of Fort Myers.

Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

BATS BREAK OUT, CAMPBELL SHINES

The Stone Crabs' bats broke out and Paul Campbell turned in a dominant performance in the Stone Crabs' 6-3 win Thursday. Campbell turned in a career-high 6.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while fanning five. Garrett Whitley and Ronaldo Hernandez each clobbered their first High-A home runs in the win. It was Charlotte's first road win of the season.

SNAPPING STREAKS

Entering Thursday, the Stone Crabs had been a remarkable 0-5 when scoring first, coming from behind to claim each of their first four victories. They also had a stretch of 10 straight games scoring four runs or less. Both of those streaks were snapped yesterday when the Crabs plated six runs and held on to their early advantage.

PROSPECT PUNCH

Other than Vidal Brujan, the Stone Crabs' position player prospects were struggling with the bat early in the season. Prior to Tuesday's game, the other four active top-30 prospects went a combined 18-for-139 with 52 strikeouts (.129 AVG, 34% K-rate)

Ronaldo Hernandez: 5-39 (.114 AVG), 9 K

Moises Gomez: 6-45 (.125 AVG), 18 K

Tyler Frank: 6-41 (.146 AVG), 8 K

Garrett Whitley: 3-28 (.107 AVG), 19 K

But, over the last 3 games, they are 12-for-42 with 5 walks, 2 home runs, 5 RBI and only 8 strikeouts (.286 AVG, 17% K-rate):

Hernandez: 2-8 (.250), HR, BB, 0 K

Gomez: 4-12 (.333), HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K

Tyler Frank: 2-11 (.167), BB, 2 RBI, K

Whitley: 4-11 (.286), HR, 2 RBI, BB, 3 K

STREAKS TO FORGET

The Stone Crabs' win Wednesday snapped a seven-game losing streak, tied for their longest since they lost 11 in a row in early August of 2015. The last time they lost seven straight was to begin the 2017 season.

BABY CRAB RALLIES

One reason for the Stone Crabs' early struggles has been their inability to hit in the clutch and string rallies together. Other than their three-run innings last Tuesday and Thursday, Charlotte has not scored more than two runs in any inning this season. They are batting .184/.264/.237 with runners on base and .167/.238/.222 with runners in scoring position.

SEELINGER RETURNS

The Stone Crabs activated right-hander Matt Seelinger from the injured list Friday, bringing their roster to a full 25 players. Charlotte will play with just 11 position players until Taylor Walls (quad) or Tanner Dodson (hamstring) are healthy enough to be activated from the injured list.

WALKS RUNNING WILD

The Stone Crabs' pitching staff has shown flashes of brilliance this year, but walks have limited them from winning more games. Charlotte pitching walked a season-high nine batters Sunday and has walked 69 through the first 15 games, the most in the league.

LEAGUE RANKS

Stone Crabs second baseman Vidal Brujan leads the Florida State League in stolen bases (8) and Riley O'Brien ranks in the top 10 in strikeouts (18).

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.