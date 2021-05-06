Tortugas and Cardinals Washed out on Thursday
May 6, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release
The tarp over Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, home of the Palm Beach Cardinals
(Daytona Tortugas, Credit: Ryen Gardenswartz)
JUPITER, Fla. -- The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Thursday evening against the Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to rain.
As a result, today's rained-out contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 7, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven-inning affairs with a roughly 30-minute break in between contests.
Daytona is scheduled to hand the ball to tonight's projected starter - LHP Evan Kravetz (0-0, 0.00) - in game one, while North Carolina State alumni RHP Jason Parker (0-0, 0.00) is set to make his professional debut in game two. RHP Ludwin Jiménez (0-0, 0.00) is expected to toe the slab for the Cardinals in the lid-lifter. LHP John Beller (0-0, 0.00) is likely to get the start in the nightcap.
The Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark to roll out the green carpet for their long-awaited home opener against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday, May 11. Gates will open at 6 p.m. ET. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Season ticket, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.
Images from this story
|
Daytona Tortugas infielder Debby Santana
|
The tarp over Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, home of the Palm Beach Cardinals
(Ryen Gardenswartz)
• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...
Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 6, 2021
- Tortugas and Cardinals Washed out on Thursday - Daytona Tortugas
- Jupiter Picks up Their First Win in 2021 After Extra Innings Affair - Jupiter Hammerheads
- Threshers Win Courtesy of Stewart Slam in the 11th. - Clearwater Threshers
- Marauders Blown out by Mussels Wednesday Night - Bradenton Marauders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.