Tortugas and Cardinals Washed out on Thursday

The tarp over Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, home of the Palm Beach Cardinals

(Daytona Tortugas, Credit: Ryen Gardenswartz)

JUPITER, Fla. -- The Daytona Tortugas' scheduled game on Thursday evening against the Palm Beach Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium has been postponed due to rain.

As a result, today's rained-out contest will be played as part of a doubleheader on Friday, May 7, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET. Both games will be seven-inning affairs with a roughly 30-minute break in between contests.

Daytona is scheduled to hand the ball to tonight's projected starter - LHP Evan Kravetz (0-0, 0.00) - in game one, while North Carolina State alumni RHP Jason Parker (0-0, 0.00) is set to make his professional debut in game two. RHP Ludwin Jiménez (0-0, 0.00) is expected to toe the slab for the Cardinals in the lid-lifter. LHP John Beller (0-0, 0.00) is likely to get the start in the nightcap.

The Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark to roll out the green carpet for their long-awaited home opener against the St. Lucie Mets, Low-A affiliate of the New York Mets, on Tuesday, May 11. Gates will open at 6 p.m. ET. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Season ticket, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

