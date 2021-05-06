Threshers Blank Flying Tigers 5-0 on Thursday

CLEARWATER, Fla.- The Threshers blanked the Flying Tigers 5-0 on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. Five Clearwater pitchers scattered five hits without allowing a run, racking up 14 strikeouts. The home team rises to 2-1 on the young season and first homestand.

Righty Eduar Segovia started the game and set the example for Clearwater, facing 10 batters and striking out five, allowing one hit over 2.1IP. JP Woodward retired both batters he faced in his second relief appearance. Victor Vargas (1-0) earned the win with 4.0IP, 5K, 0BB, 3 hits, keeping the Flying Tigers off-balance from the 4th inning on. Relievers Carlo Reyes and Tyler Adams finished off the clean sheet for the Threshers staff.

Clearwater batters knocked nine hits, paced by RF Hunter Markwardt and C Christopher Burke with two apiece. 3B Edgar Made contributed a sac fly and an RBI-single for two of the home team's five runs. The scoring opened and ended early with two runs crossing the plate in the 1st and 2nd innings each, then Made capping the offense in the 4th.

Threshers RHP Starlyn Castillo is slated to make his 2021 debut on Friday. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at BayCare Ballpark on May 7, the first 1,000 fans 21+ will receive a Coors Light Pint Glass Giveaway.

