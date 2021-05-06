Jupiter Picks up Their First Win in 2021 After Extra Innings Affair

It took extra innings, but the Jupiter Hammerheads collected their first win of the 2021 season on Wednesday in St. Lucie. After trailing early, the Hammerheads rallied to beat the Mets 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Hammerheads had to battle from behind most of the day after being down 3-0 in the first inning and 4-1 in the sixth inning. However, things turned around in the eighth inning when they scored three runs to take a 5-4 lead. Dalvy Rosario would score on a Troy Johnston walk, and two more runs would score after a string of errors by the Mets.

The Mets did make things interesting though. St. Lucie would tie the game up at five in the bottom of the eighth when a pitch got away from Edison Suriel. A scoreless ninth inning put the game into extras.

Johnston would be the hero of the game after hitting a sacrifice fly in the 10th, which scored Rosario for the eventual game winning run. The Washington native went two-for-three with two RBIs in the game.

With a one-run lead, the Hammerheads turned to Justin Sterner to close things out in the tenth. The BYU alum did not give up a hit and struck out the side to secure Jupiter's first win of the season.

Before the drama picked up in the eighth, Diowill Burgos hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning. The Dominican Republic native finished the game with two hits including the solo homer.

On the mound, Marlins No. 9 prospect Daxton Fulton got his first professional start. The second-round pick would only pitch three innings after allowing three runs. The Hammerheads quickly turned to Sean Reynolds, who started at first base in the season opener. The 6-foot-8 two-way prospect pitched two innings and only allowed one run while striking out two batters.

All the Hammerheads pitchers did a nice job of getting out of trouble. The Mets went a combined 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left 14 baserunners on base. St. Lucie also struck out 13 times collectively.

The Hammerheads will look to keep the momentum going tomorrow in game three of the six game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10pm tomorrow night at Clover Park in St. Lucie.

