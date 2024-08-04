Tortugas and Blue Jays Cancelled on Sunday

August 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Due to the impending arrival of Tropical Storm Debby, the series finale on Sunday between the Daytona Tortugas and Dunedin Blue Jays has been cancelled.

Because it is the final scheduled meeting in 2024 between the two teams, the game will not be made up.

Fans with tickets to Sunday's game may redeem them at the Tortugas box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any remaining home game in the 2024 season (subject to Belly Buster upgrade charge).

The Tortugas will be back at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday, August 13 to begin a six-game series against the St. Lucie Mets.

Daytona will have Monday off before travelling to Tampa on Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Tampa Tarpons. First pitch from George M. Steinbrenner Field will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense beginning at 6:15 p.m.

