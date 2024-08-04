Sunday's Mighty Mussels-Mets Doubleheader Canceled

August 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. (August 4, 2024) - Sunday's doubleheader between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the St. Lucie Mets has been canceled due to inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Debby.

The games will not be made up.

All tickets to Saturday and Sunday's games can be exchanged for a ticket to any other Mighty Mussels game during the 2024 season.

The Mighty Mussels will head to Jupiter for a six-game road trip on Tuesday, before beginning a six-game homestand with the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.

