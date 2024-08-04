Sunday's Mighty Mussels-Mets Doubleheader Canceled
August 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. (August 4, 2024) - Sunday's doubleheader between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and the St. Lucie Mets has been canceled due to inclement weather caused by Tropical Storm Debby.
The games will not be made up.
All tickets to Saturday and Sunday's games can be exchanged for a ticket to any other Mighty Mussels game during the 2024 season.
The Mighty Mussels will head to Jupiter for a six-game road trip on Tuesday, before beginning a six-game homestand with the Lakeland Flying Tigers at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13.
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from August 4, 2024
- Mets, Mighty Mussels Sunday Doubleheader Cancelled - St. Lucie Mets
- Sunday's Mighty Mussels-Mets Doubleheader Canceled - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Myers Mighty Mussels Stories
- Sunday's Mighty Mussels-Mets Doubleheader Canceled
- Saturday's Mighty Mussels-Mets Game Postponed
- Mussels Fall to Mets 3-2
- Hall Dominates as Mussels Top Mets 7-2
- St. Lucie Takes Down Fort Myers 8-6