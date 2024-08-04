Mets, Mighty Mussels Sunday Doubleheader Cancelled

August 4, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Inclement weather brought on by Tropical Storm Debby has cancelled Sunday's doubleheader between the St. Lucie Mets and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels at Hammond Stadium.

Since the two teams are not scheduled to meet again the games will not be made up. These are the first two cancelled games of the season for St. Lucie.

The Mets won three out of four in the series.

The Mets have their regularly scheduled off day on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game home series vs. the Bradenton Marauders at Clover Park. First pitch Tuesday is scheduled for 6:10 p.m.

