Toronto Tempo vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 19, 2026
Published on May 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
That's a DUB for Toronto
The Tempo defeat the Phoenix Mercury 98-90. Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey both dropped a 30-ball to help secure the win. Meanwhile, Kiki Rice and Laura Juškaitė contributed with double-digit scoring!
Brittney Sykes: 31 PTS | 7 REB | 6 AST | 4 3PM Marina Mabrey: 30 PTS | 6 3PM | 5 REB | 3 AST Kiki Rice: 15 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM Laura Juškaitė: 10 PTS | 5 REB | 2 3PM
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 20, 2026
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