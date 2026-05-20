Toronto Tempo vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 19, 2026

Published on May 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







That's a DUB for Toronto

The Tempo defeat the Phoenix Mercury 98-90. Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey both dropped a 30-ball to help secure the win. Meanwhile, Kiki Rice and Laura Juškaitė contributed with double-digit scoring!

Brittney Sykes: 31 PTS | 7 REB | 6 AST | 4 3PM Marina Mabrey: 30 PTS | 6 3PM | 5 REB | 3 AST Kiki Rice: 15 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 2 3PM Laura Juškaitė: 10 PTS | 5 REB | 2 3PM

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 20, 2026

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