Toronto Tempo vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 15, 2026

Published on May 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Toronto Tempo, 99-95, to pick up their first win of the szn!

Kelsey Plum: 27 PTS, 4 3PM, 9 AST, 3 STL Nneka Ogwumike: 20 PTS, 8-11 FGM, 5 REB, 3 AST Dearica Hamby: 19 PTS, 8-10 FGM, 7 REB, 4 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2026

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