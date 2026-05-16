Toronto Tempo vs. Los Angeles Sparks: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 15, 2026
Published on May 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Toronto Tempo, 99-95, to pick up their first win of the szn!
Kelsey Plum: 27 PTS, 4 3PM, 9 AST, 3 STL Nneka Ogwumike: 20 PTS, 8-11 FGM, 5 REB, 3 AST Dearica Hamby: 19 PTS, 8-10 FGM, 7 REB, 4 AST
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The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 16, 2026
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