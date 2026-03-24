Toronto Sceptres to Celebrate indigenous Culture and Excellence with Unity Game on March 29

Published on March 24, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres will play their last home game of March celebrating Indigenous culture and excellence on Sun. March 29 against the Vancouver Goldeneyes. It is the first time the teams will meet at Coca-Cola Coliseum after the Sceptres won the third annual Battle on Bay Street at Scotiabank Arena 2-1 in overtime against the Goldeneyes on Jan. 17.

Opening ceremonies for the game will begin with a land acknowledgement delivered by Chief Margaret Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation via video. This will be followed by a drum circle performance led by Nimkii Osawamick, Anishinaabeg nini hailing from Wiikwemkoongsing, Unceded Territory, and his two-time Juno nominated band Nimkii and The Niniis. Drumming holds deep cultural significance within many Indigenous communities and is often described as the heartbeat of Mother Earth, representing life, unity, and the circle of life. Florence Osawamick, also from Wiikwemkoongsing, Unceded Territory, will perform a Jingle Dress dance, a healing dance within Anishinaabe culture, representing strength, resilience, and community healing, as part of the ceremonies.

Programming throughout the afternoon will highlight community associations making an impact across Toronto including:

Video recap highlighting a visit to Anishnawbe Health Toronto where players joined in the learning and making of medicine pouches and welcoming the group to the game.

Group welcome for the Little Native Hockey League, celebrating the 52nd edition of their tournament which took place in Markham, ON from March 15-19.

Group welcome for The Toronto and York Region Métis Council, representing Métis citizens across the Greater Toronto Area and York Region as part of the Métis Nation of Ontario.

Fans are invited to bid on a drum and stick created by Nimkii Osawamick exclusively through the PWHL's partnership with The Realest. The auction will go live here on Sunday. Anishinaabe hand drums are sacred, living entities representing the heartbeat of Mother Earth, serving as a direct connection to the spirit world, the Creator, and ancestral teachings. They are used for prayer, healing, and ceremony, often symbolizing personal identity, community, and the responsibility to care for the Earth. Money raised from the auction of these hand-made pieces will be donated to the Little Native Hockey League to continue in their mission to "lead, develop and promote a fun and positive hockey experience to provide our Ontario First Nation Youth an opportunity to be educated about the values of fair play and sportsmanship, both on and off the ice, including respect for all citizens attending the Little NHL."

Join the Toronto Sceptres for the Indigenous Peoples Celebration Unity Game - limited tickets available now.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

Toronto Sceptres to Celebrate indigenous Culture and Excellence with Unity Game on March 29 - Toronto Sceptres

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