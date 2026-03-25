Montréal Victoire Add Samantha Isbell to Reserve Player List

Published on March 24, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL - The Montréal Victoire announced on Tuesday that forward Samantha Isbell has been signed to a Reserve Player contract with the team.

Isbell (5'7'') has spent parts of three seasons with the Ottawa Charge after beginning her PWHL career with Boston in 2024. The 28-year-old from Thunder Bay, ON, recorded her first career PWHL point with an assist for the Charge on Dec. 4, 2025, prior to her release. She has 22 career games of regular-season experience and also appeared in the lineup in all four of the Charge's playoff games against the Victoire last spring.

Isbell is no stranger to Montréal, having tallied three goals and nine assists in 22 games with the PHF's Montréal Force during the 2022-23 season.

She played 141 games over four collegiate seasons with the Mercyhurst University Lakers, registering 26 goals and 56 assists for a total of 82 points.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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