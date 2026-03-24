Ottawa's Rebecca Leslie Fined $500

Published on March 24, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, following a review by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Ottawa Charge forward Rebecca Leslie has been fined $500. The incident reviewed was a minor penalty for boarding assessed to Leslie at 17:16 of the third period during Sunday's game against the Montréal Victoire.

In their review, the PWHL Player Safety Committee determined that Leslie pushed opponent Amanda Boulier into the boards while she was in a vulnerable position, and with sufficient force to warrant supplemental discipline.

This is the second time that Leslie has been assessed a fine in her 73-game PWHL career. During the inaugural season as a member of Toronto, she was fined $250 for grabbing the facemask of an opposing Montréal player during an altercation in the game played on Mar. 8, 2024. Fines collected by the league support girls' hockey programming and equipment access initiatives.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Vice Chair Chris Burkett, PWHL Vice President of Labour Relations and Player Safety; Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Meghan Duggan, Special Consultant to PWHL Hockey Operations; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 24, 2026

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