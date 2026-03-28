Rankila Returns to Toronto's Reserve Roster

Published on March 28, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Toronto Sceptres News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Toronto Sceptres announced today the signing of forward Anneke Rankila, who returns to the team on a Reserve Player contract. Toronto had a reserve spot open after Kristin Della Rovere was activated and signed to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement on Mar. 18.

Rankila was part of the Sceptres organization in the 2024-25 season, after being selected by Toronto in the sixth round, 36th overall, in the 2024 PWHL Draft. She appeared in three games, eventually moving to the Reserve Player list on Jan. 25, 2025. After attending Sceptres training camp in the fall, Rankila signed with SDE HF in the SDHL, recording four assists in seven games, and a goal and an assist in six recent playoff matches.

The forward from Lino Lakes, MN attended the University of Minnesota Duluth, posting the best numbers of her NCAA career as a fifth-year player with 30 points in 39 games. Prior to entering the 2024 PWHL Draft, Rankila suited up for DjurgaÃÅ rdens IF of the SDHL, amassing 31 points in 36 games.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

Rankila Returns to Toronto's Reserve Roster - Toronto Sceptres

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