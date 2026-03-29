Montréal Wins 3-1 over New York in Front of National US Audience, Largest-Ever Detroit Crowd

Published on March 28, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







DETROIT, MI  (March 28, 2026) -  Catherine Dubois scored a pair of third period goals to lead the Montréal Victoire to a 3-1 win over the New York Sirens in front of 15,938 fans on Saturday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena. The PWHL Takeover Tour™ crowd is the league's largest in four all-time games played in Detroit. The game, presented by Ally Financial, featured a national U.S. broadcast on linear television for the first time in league history, in partnership with Scripps Sports. The Sirens and Victoire played a tight battle through 40 minutes, with Casey O'Brien scoring New York's lone goal at 9:09 of the first period when she slipped past defenders to finish a rebound from a Jaime Bourbonnais shot. From there, the Victoire netted three unanswered goals in the third period to earn three points in the standings. Dubois tied the game with a top-shelf rip at 1:54, before grabbing her second-straight game winner on a slap shot at 6:40. Alternate captain Laura Stacey followed 49 seconds later on a diving extension to deflect the puck into the net, icing the game in Montréal's favor. Both goaltenders made highlight-reel saves in a back-and-forth battle with Ann-Renée Desbiens turning away 23 of 24 shots faced, while Kayle Osborne stopped 26 of 29 in the loss. Montréal, now with an 11-game point streak, climbs to within two points of first-place Boston, while New York stays in sixth place and four points back of fourth-place Toronto. Both teams return home to host their next matchups on Wednesday.

QUOTES 

Victoire Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the team rebounding following a slow start: "The players asked not to rewatch the video from the first period, we'll see how that goes. I just love the response from our group. I thought the first 40 weren't us as a team, and I think that the players decided that they were going to play our style of game in the third and it's a hard style to play against. At the end of a road trip like this, I think to have that type of response in the third, I give a lot of credit to them, the positivity on the bench and just the will and desire to get it done."

Montréal forward and Michigan native Abby Roque on playing in front of such a great crowd in Detroit: "I think this market, ever since the first year, has done really well in these Takeover Tour games. I think Michigan wants a women's hockey team, definitely. I mean, the amount of young girls who were at the game, who play hockey in Michigan, it does seem to me like a perfect fit. It was really amazing to see the fans, how into it they are. Everybody had signs. It's a really passionate fan base, and I'm really excited if in the future, they get a team."

New York Head Coach Greg Fargo on what happened to the team going into the third period leading 1-0: "I thought today was a different story than our last few games. We got a great start - our first period was as good as we've played. We liked how we were managing the puck, but as the game went on, we got away from that a bit. Momentum is a funny thing. Montréal started to gain some late in the second and carried it into the third. We have to find a way to match and exceed that effort. A couple mistakes hurt us, but overall there's a lot to like. I especially liked our start, and we need to build off that moving forward."

Sirens forward Elle Hartje on how the past 24 hours have been at home in Michigan: "It's been awesome being home. Tough question to answer right now. Obviously, it's about the hockey. So not getting the W is pretty disappointing, but it's great to see 'Hockeytown' chilling out all the time and getting to be home for a bit. But you know, we've got to get back to the drawing board and get a W."

NOTABLES 

Today's crowd of 15,938 is the seventh highest of the PWHL season and third highest through 14 of 16 games in the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour. The four games played at Little Caesars Arena in three seasons are the most among all neutral sites visited by the PWHL and totaled 53,586 fans. Before today, the past three PWHL crowds in Detroit were 9,624 (Jan. 3, 2026), 14,288 (Mar. 16, 2025) and 13,736 (Mar. 16, 2024).

Montréal took the season series 9-6 in points (3-0-0-2) over New York, with all five games decided in regulation. The teams split their Takeover Tour matchups this season, with the Sirens winning 2-1 in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 18. Today marked the final Takeover Tour stop for both teams, with New York finishing 2-0-0-3 and Montréal at 2-1-1-1.

The Victoire tied Toronto (2024) for the longest point streak in league history by reaching their 11th consecutive game with points (7-2-2-0) since Jan. 21.

New York extended their winless streak to four straight games, with consecutive losses allowing three or more goals and 18 total allowed in that stretch. The Sirens have gone without a win on the road in six games since a 2-0 shutout in Toronto on Jan. 6, also the last time before today that New York has held an opponent scoreless through two periods.

Montréal earned its first regulation win of the season when conceding the game's first goal (1-3-1-3), allowing a first period goal for the first time since Mar. 3.

New York limited Montréal to two shots on goal in the first period, marking the lowest single-period total in Victoire history. It marked the worst first period shots on goal differential for the Victoire this season and the second-best first period differential for the Sirens, who recorded +10 in their Dallas Takeover Tour™ matchup with Seattle.

The Sirens ended a streak of 11-straight games allowing a first period goal, the longest by any team this season.

Since the new year, the Victoire have trailed three times when heading into the third period, all coming in games against the Sirens. Their win today accounts for the fourth time in team history where Montréal has scored a trio of goals in the third period.

Montréal has 14 games with at least three goals this season, one shy of the 15 such games they recorded in 2024-25. The Victoire's trio of markers today improved their goals-for-per-game to 2.56, ranked second in the league.

Catherine Dubois netted the first multi-goal performance of her career, improving to four goals after a 13-game pointless streak to start the season. She has opened the scoring for Montréal in three games where she has a marker, all of which have come in the Victoire's last four games. She is more than halfway to her season points total of six through 21 games in 2024 (2G, 4A).

Laura Stacey surpassed 15 points for the third consecutive season with her sixth goal in 23 games, and first points after back-to-back games without. The Montréal alternate captain has six points in five games of the season series (2G, 4A). She added four shots on goal to reach 98 on the season and needs just two to reach 100 in multiple seasons.

Casey O'Brien extended her points total to 16 (6G, 10A) on the season, good for the lead among rookies. She has earned more than a quarter of her points this season in Takeover Tour games, including a hat trick on Dec. 28 in New York's 4-3 win over Seattle and an assist on Wednesday in Chicago. She has opened the scoring for her team in all four games in which she found the back of the net.

Ann-Renée Desbiens earned her 14th win this season, putting her one away from reaching the 15-win total in consecutive seasons. She holds the second-best goals-against-average (1.20) and save percentage (.952) among league netminders. Today marked her 13th game allowing one or fewer goals this season.

Shiann Darkangelo ended a season-high six-game pointless streak with her assist. The Brighton, MI native's last point came on an assist when these teams met on Feb. 26 in a 4-1 win for the Victoire.

Kaitlin Willoughby added to her career-best season with her third point in 23 games and first after a 15-game pointless drought. The Victoire forward recorded one point in both the 2024-25 (27 games) and 2024 seasons (23 games).

Natálie Mlýnková's assist was her first following a four-game pointless streak, marking her second-longest drought this season. Almost half of the Montréal forward's nine points this season have come against New York (2G, 2A).

Kati Tabin, who has points in consecutive games, tallied her ninth assist of the season to sit one away from reaching double-digit helpers for the first time in her career. Almost half of her 11 points, tied for the fourth-most among league defenders this season, have come in the Victoire's eight games since she returned from representing Canada at the Olympics. The Montréal alternate captain met the quarter-century mark with 25 points in 75 games for her career.

Hayley Scamurra recorded a new career-high with her 11th point in 23 games, eclipsing her inaugural season output of 10 points in 24 games with Ottawa. She matched Sarah Fillier to lead all skaters today with five shots on goal, after recording a season-high seven shots on goal Wednesday in Chicago.

Jaime Bourbonnais' assist brought her to the double-digit points mark, a milestone she has now reached in multiple seasons. She recorded a career-high 13 points (5G, 8A) in 24 games during the inaugural season. The Sirens alternate captain previously recorded an assist on Jan. 2 for New York's game winner in a 4-3 victory over Montréal.

Anne Cherkowski notched her first point after a three-game drought, bringing her to eight points (2G, 6A) in 21 games. The Sirens rookie tallied her first career goal - the New York game winner - when these teams met on Jan. 18 in the Washington, D.C. Takeover Tour game. She owns three points in the season series against Montréal, her most against any PWHL team.

Kayle Osborne played in her league-leading 22nd game of the season in the Sirens crease, one shy of tying the league's single-season record. She tied a season-high with her fourth straight loss, allowing three of more goals in each. Her all-time record when facing Montréal is 2-0-0-5 with a 2.83 goals-against-average and .905 save percentage.

Elle Hartje was the only one of New York's four Michigan-born players to see action in today's game, with the Detroit native playing 15:15 with one shot on goal. Callie Shanahan (Commerce Township) served as backup goaltender, and Kaley Doyle (Livonia) and Taylor Girard (Macomb) did not dress.

Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie) and Darkangelo (Brighton) represent Montréal's players from the "Mitten State" and both led the team with nine faceoff wins today.

Kristýna Kaltounková was scratched from the New York lineup for the second straight game, listed as day-to-day.

Dara Greig missed her first game of the season with Montréal, listed with an upper-body injury.

THREE STARS 

1.   Catherine Dubois (MTL) 2G

2.   Ann-Renée Desbiens (MTL) 23/24 SV

3.   Casey O'Brien (NY) 1G

STANDINGS 

Montréal:  46  PTS (12-4-2-5) -  2nd  Place 

New York:  27  PTS (8-0-3-12) -  6th  Place 

UPCOMING SCHEDULES 

Montréal: Wednesday, Apr. 1 vs. Vancouver at 7 p.m. ET  / 4 p.m. PT

New York: Wednesday, Apr. 1 vs. Minnesota at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT 







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2026

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