Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Jay O'Brien

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Jay O'Brien to a one-year AHL contract.

O'Brien, 23, recorded 36 goals and 44 assists in 79 games with Boston University (NCAA) over the past three seasons. He helped the club to a NCAA (Hockey East) Championship this past season. In 2019-20, the Hingham, Massachusetts native appeared in 46 games with the Penticton Vees (BCHL), registering 66 points (25 goals, 41 assists). Internationally, O'Brien represented the United States at the 2019 World Junior Championship, capturing a silver medal. He was originally selected by Philadelphia in the first round (19th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2022-23 Maple Leafs roster featured 11 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Nick Abruzzese, Kyle Clifford, Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson, Alex Steeves, Joseph Woll.

