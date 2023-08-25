Texas Stars Announce Promotional Schedule

August 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







The Stars' 15th anniversary season features fan-favorite themes, such as Renaissance Faire Night (Jan. 14), Star Wars Night (Jan. 26), two Military Appreciation Weekends (Nov. 10-11 and Mar. 29-30), Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend (Nov. 17-18) and Pink in the Rink (Feb. 16-17). Texas will also roll out Jurassic Night for the first time Jan. 6 at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The team will sport a variety of specialty jerseys throughout the season, and dole out 16 different giveaway items, including 15th anniversary memorabilia, such as T-shirts (Oct. 14), clear belt bags (Mar. 9) and cooler bags (Apr. 6). Other fun giveaway items include Ringo youth replica jerseys (Dec. 9), pop-up lanterns (Jan. 6) and Curtis McKenzie bobbleheads (Feb. 3).

Full, 24-game, and 12-game ticket packages are on sale now, and individual game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

H-E-B Nights return for every weeknight home game Mondays through Thursdays throughout the season. When fans bring any H-E-B branded, non-perishable food item to the H-E-B Center box office, they can get a $5 discount on their ticket purchase for that weeknight game.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar Family Four-Packs are back as well. Starting at just $19 per person, fans can get four tickets, four hot dogs and four soft drinks for any Friday, Saturday or Sunday home game.

Fans over 21 can also enjoy $3 domestic draft beers at every Friday home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.