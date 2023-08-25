Single Game Tickets for First Half of Season on Sale August 30

Abbotsford, B.C.â¯- The Abbotsford Canucks announced today that single game tickets for the upcoming 2023.24 season will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, August 30 at 10:00am PT and will be available for purchase online at tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/singlegame.

"We're excited to pick up where we left off last season, with an electrifying atmosphere awaiting us at Abbotsford Centre," said Rob Mullowney, COO of the Abbotsford Canucks. "We look forward to providing our fans with the opportunity to secure their seats for the most significant nights of the year."

Dedicated pre-sales for Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members begin Friday, August 25, while Flex Pack purchasers will have the ability to redeem their vouchers beginning on Monday, August 28. Fans can sign up to become an Abbotsford Canucks Insider today to receive a dedicated pre-sale opportunity on Tuesday, August 29 by registering here.

For more information on Abbotsford Canucks tickets, including single game, group tickets, and Season Ticket Memberships, visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca.

First Half Highlights:

The Canucks will celebrate their Home Opener as they host the division rival and last season's second round playoff opponents, the Calgary Wranglers, for back-to-back games starting on Friday, October 20.

Abbotsford will face the Bakersfield Condors for the first time since ousting them from last year's Calder Cup Playoffs, with a two-game set commencing on Thursday, November 9.

The 2023 Western Conference Champion Coachella Valley Firebirds visit Abbotsford Centre on consecutive nights, beginning Friday, December 8.

The Ontario Reign arrive for two games in Abbotsford for the Canucks' last homestand of 2023 on Wednesday, December 20.

Season Ticket Membership:

Join the Momentum and become an Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Member, with prices starting at just $36 per month! Enjoy the best prices on tickets and exclusive member benefits including team store discounts, member-only events, and more! Visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/membership for more information or sign up here to get in touch with an Abbotsford Canucks representative.

Flex Packs:

Discover the ultimate flexibility in enjoying Abbotsford Canucks hockey this 2023.24 season with a Flex 8 or Flex 18 Pack! Tailor your experience by using open-date vouchers your way - redeem 8 for a single game, enjoy 8 different games, or any other combination. Visit tickets.abbotsfordcanucks.ca/flextickets for more information or sign up here to get in touch with an Abbotsford Canucks representative.

Group Tickets:

Experience the excitement of Canucks games at Abbotsford Centre alongside your friends, family, or coworkers and save. For more information on Group Tickets, click here. Abbotsford Canucks fans are encouraged to make their single game ticket purchases directly from Ticketmaster. Only tickets purchased directly from the Canucks and/or through Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be valid.

