Toronto FC II (1) - New York City FC II (3) Postgame Summary

June 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







TORONTO FC II (1) - NEW YORK CITY FC II (3) POSTGAME SUMMARY .

SCORING SUMMARY

NYC - Taylor Calheira 43' (Piero Elias)

NYC - Taylor Calheira 50' (Ronald Arévalo)

NYC - Julien Lacher 90+2' (Piero Elias)

TOR - Steven Bednarsky 90+4' (own goal)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC - Taylor Calheira 29' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 36' (caution)

TOR - Julian Altobelli 45+3' (ejection)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 68' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 4-5-2 14 points

New York City FC II 6-3-3 22 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Tristan Pusztahegyi (Hassan Ayari 46'), Adam Pearlman, Lazar Stefanovic; Theo Rigopoulos (Dékwon Barrow 68'), Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 46'), Markus Cimermancic, Nathaniel Edwards, Andrei Dumitru (Jesús Batiz 46'), Julian Altobelli (C), Charlie Sharp (Matthew Catavolo 88')

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu, Luca Accettola

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Will Meyer; Steven Bednarsky, Samuel Owusu, Matthew Leong, Christopher Tiao; Piero Elias (Adam Basse 90+2'), Jake Rozhansky, Jacob Arroyave (Julien Lacher 68'), Máximo Carrizo (Camil Ruiz 78'), Ronald Arévalo; Taylor Calheira (C) (Klevis Haxhari 90+3)

Substitutes Not Used: Kofi Hope-Gund, Alexander Hauschild

