Toronto FC II (1) - New York City FC II (3) Postgame Summary
June 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
TORONTO FC II (1) - NEW YORK CITY FC II (3) POSTGAME SUMMARY .
SCORING SUMMARY
NYC - Taylor Calheira 43' (Piero Elias)
NYC - Taylor Calheira 50' (Ronald Arévalo)
NYC - Julien Lacher 90+2' (Piero Elias)
TOR - Steven Bednarsky 90+4' (own goal)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NYC - Taylor Calheira 29' (caution)
TOR - Julian Altobelli 36' (caution)
TOR - Julian Altobelli 45+3' (ejection)
TOR - Adam Pearlman 68' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 4-5-2 14 points
New York City FC II 6-3-3 22 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Tristan Pusztahegyi (Hassan Ayari 46'), Adam Pearlman, Lazar Stefanovic; Theo Rigopoulos (Dékwon Barrow 68'), Charlie Staniland (Lucas Olguin 46'), Markus Cimermancic, Nathaniel Edwards, Andrei Dumitru (Jesús Batiz 46'), Julian Altobelli (C), Charlie Sharp (Matthew Catavolo 88')
Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu, Luca Accettola
NEW YORK CITY FC II - Will Meyer; Steven Bednarsky, Samuel Owusu, Matthew Leong, Christopher Tiao; Piero Elias (Adam Basse 90+2'), Jake Rozhansky, Jacob Arroyave (Julien Lacher 68'), Máximo Carrizo (Camil Ruiz 78'), Ronald Arévalo; Taylor Calheira (C) (Klevis Haxhari 90+3)
Substitutes Not Used: Kofi Hope-Gund, Alexander Hauschild
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2024
- Sporting KC II Suffers 5-1 Loss at Real Monarchs in Midweek Matchup - Sporting Kansas City II
- Toronto FC II (1) - New York City FC II (3) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- New York City FC II Takes down Toronto FC II - New York City FC II
- Preview: Chattanooga FC at Orlando City B - Chattanooga FC
- Previewing the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs for Charlotte FC Academy - Crown Legacy FC
- Huntsville City FC Midfielder Jony Bolaños Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 13 - Huntsville City Football Club
- FC Cincinnati 2 Named MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Matchweek for Matchweek 13 - FC Cincinnati 2
- Jose Tavares to Step Down as Crown Legacy FC Head Coach Following Thursday's Home Match - Crown Legacy FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto FC II Stories
- Toronto FC II Falls 1-3 to New York City II
- Toronto FC II (1) - New York City FC II (3) Postgame Summary
- Toronto FC II Finding Strategic Balance During Season: "We Picked Guys That Had a Good Mentality"
- New York Red Bull II Down Rival Toronto FC II, 2-1
- New York Red Bulls II (2) - Toronto FC II (1) Postgame Summary