New York City FC II Takes down Toronto FC II

June 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II recorded a huge 3-1 win on the road against Toronto FC II on Wednesday night. A quiet first half was sparked into life when Taylor Calheira broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal in the 43rd minute. TFC II would be reduced to ten men in first-half stoppage time when team captain Julian Altobelli picked up a second yellow card for simulation. City would double their lead in the 50th minute with Calheira's second of the night. City would score a third in injury time through Julien Lacher.

New York City FC II were on the road Wednesday night as they took on Toronto FC II.

Matt Pilkington's side entered the game fresh off back-to-back wins against the Red Bulls and Inter Miami CF II, while TFC II were hoping to bounce back from the 2-1 defeat that they suffered last time out against the Red Bulls.

Pilkington made two changes to the side that overcame Miami last time out as Stevo Bednarsky and Jake Rozhansky came in for Drew Baiera and Jonathan Jiménez.

A tight first half saw both sides attempt to establish control of the contest, with City finding it difficult to create clear-cut chances against a disciplined TFC II side.

At the other end, the hosts were proving a threat on the break and tried on numerous occasions to force turnovers inside the City half.

The contest exploded into life in the 43rd minute after Taylor Calheira broke the deadlock with his sixth goal of the season.

The forward has been in fine form of late and after pouncing on a loose ball inside the TFC II penalty area he fired off a first-time shot that could not be stopped.

Things would go from bad to worse for TFC II as they were reduced to ten men in first-half stoppage time. Julian Altobelli was the man shown his marching orders after picking up a second yellow card for simulation.

City's momentum showed no signs of slowing down as the second half began, and they would find a second goal in the 50th minute.

Initiated by a clever chipped pass from Ronald Arévalo, he found Calheira in space on the edge of the area.

The forward took one touch to settle the ball and then unleashed a ferocious drive that flew past the helpless goalkeeper.

Two almost became three in the 64th minute after a giveaway by TFC II was bounced on by Máximo Carrizo. He played Arévalo in and although the winger got off a decent shot it was well-saved by the goalkeeper.

Jacob Arroyave's night would come to an end in the 68th minute as he was replaced by Julien Lacher. A second substitution would follow in the 78th minute as Carrizo was replaced by Camil Azzam Ruiz.

City would find a third goal on the night in injury time after an impressive run from Lacher down the left culminated in him cutting inside onto his right foot and sliding the ball under the goalkeeper.

Pilkington would make one last change before the final whistle as Piero Elias departed the game and was replaced by Klevis Haxhari. TFC II would find a consolation goal with almost the last kick of the game after Bednarsky inadvertently turned the ball into his own goal.

