Preview: Chattanooga FC at Orlando City B

June 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







Chattanooga FC looks to extend its three-match unbeaten run as it faces Orlando City B on Thursday evening.

Chattanooga Football Club (6-2-5D, 3SOW, 26 pts - 2nd in East) looks to extend its three-match unbeaten streak when it takes on Orlando City B (4-4-4D, 2SOW, 18 pts - 8th in East) on Thursday, June 13th at 7:00 p.m. ET at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

This will be the second meeeting of the season between the sides and the first time Orlando City B has hosted Chattanooga FC. CFC came out on top with a shootout win against Orlando on May 4th at Finley Stadium.

Coach's Corner

Sporting Director and Head Coach Rod Underwood talked about the key takeaways from the last match against Chicago Fire II and what he's looking for the team to improve on Thursday night.

"We're still trying to tweak how we're playing and making sure we're more efficient in how we use the ball, how we attack and defend," said Underwood. "We're constantly learning and growing."

Underwood previewed the second matchup of the season against the Young Lions.

"Last time we played them they really tried to keep the ball and play fast. They also have some good individual players that are dangerous and tricky that we've got to be aware of. The ball's very important to them. We just want to make it as difficult as possible for them, as much as they want to try and make it difficult for us!"

He also commented on the team's progression as the season nears its midway point.

"Our standard's high. We're not satisfied where we are. We want to see more. The standard is to go after it. We're just trying to push. We don't feel like we're anywhere near where we could be."

Know the Opponent

Orlando City B came from behind to draw 2-2 and won the shootout 6-5 against Carolina Core FC last matchweek, with Alex Freeman (pen) and Imanol Almaguer grabbing late goals in regulation.

The CFC backline will need to be alert against forward Shak Mohammed who scored Orlando's lone goal in the teams' first meeting back in May. Mohammed is also Orlando's leading goalscorer with five goals.

The Young Lions are coached by the youngest head coach in MLS NEXT Pro history, Manuel Goldberg (30), who spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the side.

Watch Party

Can't make it Orlando? Don't worry! The Moxy Downtown Chattanooga will be hosting the club's official away match watch party.

Learn more about Cheers Collective here.

Match info

Venue: Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Florida

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday June 13

Broadcast: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Talent: Justin Gallanty

Audio stream: CFC on Mixlr | Talent: Gabriel Schray

Referees:

Calin Radosav

Head Referee

Albert Escovar

Assistant Referee 1

Logan Reeves

Assistant Referee 2

Daniel Gutierrez

4th Official

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.