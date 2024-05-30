Toronto Argonauts Unveil 'Hustle & Flow' Lifestyle Capsule Collection Ahead of the 2024 Season

May 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







Ahead of the start of the 2024 CFL season, the Toronto Argonauts launched a first-of-its-kind lifestyle capsule collection inspired by the culture of the team and the city it calls home. The Hustle & Flow collection reflects the duality of the Argonauts' fierce on-field intensity - the Hustle, with the team's off-field community connections- the Flow.

The unique collection features streetwear designs that pay homage to the nautical DNA of the Toronto Argonauts and their legacy while celebrating the new wave of the Argos community.

The Hustle & Flow collection includes the following pieces that intersect culture, street style and team history:

Hustle & Flow Black Tee

Hustle & Flow White Tee

Hustle & Flow Blue Tee

Hustle & Flow Black Crew Neck

Hustle & Flow Vintage Black Hoodie

Hustle & Flow Black Cap

Fans can purchase the collection beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET at Real Sports Apparel , online and at kiosks at BMO Field.

