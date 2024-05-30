Stampeders Wrap up Pre-Season in Winnipeg

May 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers Princess Auto Stadium Friday, May 31 6:30 p.m. MDT Radio: QR Calgary Streaming: CFL+ (Canada, U.S. and International)

The Calgary Stampeders conclude their 2024 Canadian Football League pre-season schedule on Friday when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff at Princess Auto Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. MDT and fans can catch all the action on QR Calgary radio and on the CFL+ live stream.

Please see attached for the Stampeders' position chart for the tune-up contest.

Calgary was a 30-6 winner on home field against the BC Lions in its first pre-season game while the Blue Bombers dropped a 25-12 decision in Regina on May 20.

The Stampeders return home to face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their regular-season opener on Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.