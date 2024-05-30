Stampeders Wrap up Pre-Season in Winnipeg
May 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers Princess Auto Stadium Friday, May 31 6:30 p.m. MDT Radio: QR Calgary Streaming: CFL+ (Canada, U.S. and International)
The Calgary Stampeders conclude their 2024 Canadian Football League pre-season schedule on Friday when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff at Princess Auto Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. MDT and fans can catch all the action on QR Calgary radio and on the CFL+ live stream.
Please see attached for the Stampeders' position chart for the tune-up contest.
Calgary was a 30-6 winner on home field against the BC Lions in its first pre-season game while the Blue Bombers dropped a 25-12 decision in Regina on May 20.
The Stampeders return home to face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their regular-season opener on Friday, June 7 at 7 p.m.
