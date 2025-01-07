Tormenta FC Locks in Five Returners for 2025

January 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC is excited to announce the return of five key players ahead of the 2025 USL League One season. Midfielder and team captain Conor Doyle, goalkeeper Sam Jones, defender Callum Stretch, midfielder Mason Tunbridge and forward Sebastian Vivas are all bringing their talents back to Statesboro this season.

"This strong core group will anchor our 2025 roster," said Tormenta FC Head Coach Ian Cameron. "Having Conor back is crucial for our locker room, and Sebastian, our top goalscorer, was another priority to bring back. Callum, Mason, and Sam showed strong potential last season and are poised to take big strides this year. This group is ready to build on last season and push for another trophy for the club."

Doyle, a seasoned veteran of 14 professional seasons, brings leadership on and off the field, which will be crucial for the Tormenta midfield this season. The Texan native made 19 appearances in 2024, making 16 clearances, nine blocks, and 10 interceptions. Doyle also contributed offensively, recording a goal and an assist last season, earning USL League One Team of the Week honors for both performances.

Hailing from Savannah, GA, Jones returns for his second professional season as Tormenta FC's homegrown goalkeeper. With experience at every level of Tormenta FC, the 6'3" goalkeeper's leadership in the net will be crucial for the team's success in 2025. Jones also coaches Tormenta FC Academy's goalkeepers and remains a vital figure in the club's professional and youth sides.

After an impressive rookie year, Stretch is a crucial defensive asset as Tormenta builds a sturdy backline for 2025. With 1350 minutes played last season, the 6-foot-3 defender recorded an 85.7% passing accuracy, one of the highest on the team, and contributed defensively with 41 clearances and won 75% of his tackles. Stretch recorded an assist against Charlotte Independence in June, which earned him a spot on USL League One's Team of the Week.

Vivas is back in 2025 after a standout first season with the club and will be pivotal in Tormenta FC's attack. The Argentinian forward led the team last season with eight goals in 21 appearances. Vivas is one of USL League One's top offensive threats, twice earning USL League One Team of the Week honors. Vivas was also named Player of the Week in May after scoring a brace and providing an assist against Chattanooga Red Wolves.

Tunbridge returns for a second season with Tormenta FC, looking to build on his solid rookie season. In 2024, the English midfielder scored two goals and provided one assist in 19 appearances. With an impressive attacking flair, Tunbridge recorded 20 crosses and 11 shots. The midfielder also has a defensive presence, recording nine clearances, four interceptions, and winning 100% of his tackles last year.

Doyle, Jones, Stretch, Tunbridge and Vivas will kick off the 2025 season at Tormenta Stadium on Saturday, March 8, against the Richmond Kickers. With various ticket options available, fans are encouraged to secure their seats for the 2025 season through season tickets, group packages, single-game tickets and more.

For additional information or to schedule media interviews, please contact news@tormentafc.com.

Tormenta FC's Current 2025 Roster:

Goalkeeper (1): Sam Jones

Defenders (1): Callum Stretch

Midfielders: (2): Conor Doyle, Mason Tunbridge

Forwards: (1): Sebastian Vivas

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.