Adam Lewis Joins Texoma FC as Goalkeeper Coach

January 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, Texas - Adam Lewis, a Texoma resident from Birmingham, England, joins the coaching staff for the Texoma FC First Team as Goalkeeper Coach.

Lewis joins Texoma FC from Sting Soccer Club. Before his time at Sting, Lewis was the Goalkeeper Coach for FC Tulsa in the USL Championship, Goalkeeper Coach at the Academy of Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami CF, as well as at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas. Lewis brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. He holds his UEFA B Goalkeeping and Outfield licenses along with a USSF B License that compliment his two decades as a coach.

"I am delighted to be joining the coaching staff at Texoma FC. The opportunity to work alongside someone with Adrian's pedigree and the opportunity to bring professional sport to the Texoma area was one I couldn't pass up. I can't wait to get started and give the Texoma area a high level of soccer and sport that they can call their own. "

Texoma FC will kick off in USL League One on March 22 against One Knoxville SC at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

