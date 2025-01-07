Nate Shultz Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer

Greenville, SC - Defender Nate Shultz has announced his decision to retire from professional soccer after spending the last three seasons with the Triumph. Shultz had been announced as a returnee to the club for 2025 prior to his decision to end his playing career. The defender played a vital role for the Triumph over three seasons, making 85 appearances and contributing one goal and five assists across 6,452 minutes.

"When Nate and I discussed his retirement decision it was difficult because he has meant so much to the team," said Head Coach Rick Wright. "From the first day meeting him I knew he was a special player and person. While we will miss him greatly, I know that he and Alexis will be successful as they move back to Ohio to be closer to their families. I wish them great success!"

A native of Ohio, Shultz's journey to professional soccer began with an outstanding collegiate career at the University of Akron, where he earned numerous accolades, including second-team All-Mid-American Conference and All-Great Lakes Regional honors. Drafted 48th overall in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by LA Galaxy, Shultz signed with LA Galaxy II in March 2018 before continuing his career in the USL. His tenure with Akron, highlighted by his defensive prowess and clutch offensive contributions, set the foundation for his professional success.

The Triumph family thanks Nate Shultz for his dedication and professionalism during his time with the club and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

