Top Performances of 2021, No. 7: Rivera Lifts Indians in Rain-Shortened Win

Against the Triple-A East Midwest Division leading Omaha Storm Chasers, T.J. Rivera delivered a one-out, two-run single in the fifth inning to finish off the Indians comeback win at Victory Field, 4-3, on July 15.

In a game that featured three separate rain delays for a total time of one hour and 40 minutes, the Indians came back from a 3-1 deficit and scored three runs in the fifth inning to seal the victory. Chris Sharpe and Ethan Paul began the inning with singles, and Dee Strange-Gordon followed with an RBI double to set up Rivera's chance to give his team the lead.

With the rain escalating after Rivera's go-ahead knock, Christian Bethancourt stepped off first base intentionally to be picked off and end the inning. The game then went into a 38-minute delay and was called due to wet playing conditions.

Rivera's game-winner is No. 7 of the Indians Top Performances of 2021 countdown. Two games will be announced each week, with the No. 1 performance being announced the week of Dec. 19.

