Miñoso Becomes 13th Former Indian Elected to Hall of Fame

INDIANAPOLIS - Yesterday, nine-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove winner Minnie Miñoso became the 13th former Indianapolis Indian to be elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame after receiving 14 votes from the 16-member Golden Days Era Committee.

After three years with the New York Cubans of the Negro National League, two of which were All-Star seasons, Miñoso made his Major League Baseball debut with Cleveland on April 19, 1949, at 23 years old. Two years later, his first full season split between Cleveland and Chicago (AL) featured an MLB- leading 14 triples and American League-high 31 stolen bases. He finished the campaign with an All-Star selection, second-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting (behind Gil McDougald) and fourth-place finish among AL MVP candidates.

Miñoso, at age 38, appeared in 52 games with Indianapolis - then-affiliate of Chicago (AL) - in 1964. He hit .264 (47-for-178) with 11 doubles, four home runs, 26 RBI and six stolen bases. It was his first trip back to the minor leagues since 1950 with Triple-A San Diego.

Nicknamed the Cuban Comet, Miñoso was the first Black Cuban to suit up for the White Sox. He spent the majority of his major league career in Chicago, with seven of his nine All-Star selections (1951, 1952- 54, '57, '60 [2x]) and two of three Gold Glove campaigns (1957, '60) coming on the South Side. He finished fourth in AL MVP voting four times with the White Sox, the final coming in 1960 when he led the league in hits (184) and games played (154).

Miñoso, who died on March 1, 2015, is the first former member of the Indians to be elected to the Hall of Fame since Larry Walker in January 2020. He will be officially inducted posthumously in the Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on July 24, 2022, in Cooperstown.

