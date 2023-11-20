Top Five Names Announced: Voting Now Open to Name Your Minot Northwoods League Softball Team

(Minot, ND) - Out of more than 150 submissions, only five names remain. The new team, which will start play in June of 2024, challenged Minot residents and softball fans to come up with a creative moniker. Voting is now open to help the team select from the following submissions:

The Minot Valkyries. These traditional female Norse warriors are fearsome foreboders of war who rode to the battlefield on horses, wearing helmets and shields. Additionally, Valkyrie is the name of a number of unmanned armed aircraft used by USAF. The Valkyries would bring victory to the diamond!

The Minot Bombshells. Minot AFB is home to the 5th Bomb Wing, which operates 26 b-52 aircraft, each capable of carrying up to 70,000 pounds of weapons. The Bombshells pays tribute to the important work the men and women at Minot Air Force Base perform, and sends a message that Minot is a formidable foe!

The Minot Honeybees. What's better than watching softball in the sweet, sweet summertime? Doing so while paying homage to one of the state's most celebrated products! Producing a whopping 30 million pounds of honey annually, North Dakota bests all other states; just like we're hoping the Minot Honeybees will best their opponents.

The Minot Charm. A touch of magic is conjured with this name! In the 1800's Minot was a railroad town, its population grew to 5,000 people in just five months... kind of like magic. A magical spell or an object that brings luck; we're charmed to make Minot home to an inaugural team of the Northwoods Softball League!

The Minot Valhalla Dalas. Bringing everlasting glory to Minot! This name combines a cherished Scandi Symbol, the Dala Horse, with a revered mythical destination reserved for fierce warriors. Minot is home to a beautiful, towering Dala horse, recognized as a symbol of home for the city's residents. The Valhalla Dalas would hopefully bring everlasting glory to Minot (in the form of a NWL championship). Destiny is all!

Whatever the name, the team will call Corbett Field home when the league begins its inaugural season, competing against teams from Mankato, Minnesota, LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and a yet-to-be-disclosed location. Northwoods League Softball brings a first-of-its-kind opportunity for female athletes: competitive summer ball, to develop them for college, Olympic, and future professional play.

"We saw such overwhelming public support for the Hot Tots in their first season in 2023. Given the crowds college softball attracts, and a local affinity for the game, we anticipate another warm reception when our softball team takes to the field," says Monica Hocking, General Manager of Minot Hot Tots and Minot Northwoods League Softball.

Voting continues through the end of the month. Follow the Name That Team contest, and all things Minot Softball through our website and on Facebook and Instagram @minotsoftball.

Additional teams and information for 2024 will be announced by the Northwoods League. Visit minotsoftball.com to vote in the Name Your Team contest and for team updates.

Minot Softball LLC is playing its first season as one of the inaugural teams of Northwoods League Softball.

The team will play a 40 game season, calling Corbett Field home. Minot Softball's mission is to use FUN to make a difference in the lives of the players, fans, business partners, and communities they serve. This is accomplished with a commitment to putting fans first and providing a first of its kind opportunity for female student-athletes. Minot Softball is owned by the same group who owns the Minot Hot Tots, North Dakotans John Bollinger, Glenn Bosch, Terry Daffinrud, Bryan Vibeto, Jarid Lundeen, and Monica Hocking.

Leveraging the 30-year success of the Northwoods League, Northwoods League Softball (NWLS) will be the first for-profit Women's Summer Collegiate Softball League beginning play in the Upper Midwest in the summer of 2024. The purpose of the League will be to develop players for their college, Olympic and future professional play. Teams will be promoted similar to minor league baseball teams, playing games in front of fans in a fun, friendly, family-oriented environment.

