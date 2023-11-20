Huskies Announce New Webcast Supervisor

The Duluth Huskies are thrilled to announce that North Carolina State University graduate, John Loomis, will be head of our broadcasting department. John has many years of experience in broadcasting and video production in a variety of fields. He currently works in game-day broadcast and videoboard positions with the Carolina Hurricanes, Courage/NCFC the Durham Bulls, and North Carolina State University. John is an award

broadcast producer, director and assistant, most recently receiving an award for his work with the Durham Bulls in-house show and promotions team. Among other things, John is an entrepreneur, co-founding a clothing brand based in Raleigh. Having interned with the Huskies in 2022, John is excited to return to Duluth to continue the excellence that is expected as Northwoods League Broadcasts.

Internships within the Huskies broadcast department are still available!

