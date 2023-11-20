Holiday Package Now Available

Mequon, WI - Get ready to hit it out of the park this holiday season with our Lakeshore Chinooks Holiday Package! On sale now, this exclusive offer is the perfect gift for the Chinooks fan in your life (or for yourself).

What's in the package, you ask? For just $25, you'll receive two ticket vouchers for the 2024 season, giving you and a friend the chance to catch all the action live. But that's not all - we're also throwing in an exclusive Lakeshore Chinooks hat!

Here's why this deal is a real home run: it's an unbeatable value! At only $25, you're getting 50% off the total value of the tickets and the hat combined. It's our way of spreading the holiday cheer and making sure you have a ball this season.

But act fast - this offer is as exclusive as it gets, and with limited availability, you won't want to miss out.

You can order your holiday package at shoplakeshorechinooks.com or the link below. You can also purchase at our office in Menomonee Falls at N183 W13280 Leon Road Menomonee Falls, WI 53051 or over the phone at 262-618-4659. Our office is open Monday-Friday at 9:00am to 5:00pm. Check our social media accounts for updated holiday hours.

Let's make this holiday season one to remember with baseball, camaraderie, and a dash of team spirit. Thank you for being a part of the Lakeshore Chinooks family, and we can't wait to see you at the ballpark in 2024!

