Top 10 WNBA Assists of 2025: No. 8 Chelsea Gray to Jackie Young

Published on November 4, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







From out of bounds to on the MONEY

The Point Gawd, Chelsea Gray, flings the perfect pass ahead to Jackie Young for the bucket!

No. * on our #WNBAAssistsWeek countdown.







