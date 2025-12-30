Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 4

Published on December 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







This one hit different

#4 on our most viral moments of the year relives the moment A'ja Wilson and her circle celebrated her historic 4th KIA MVP award - the first player in WNBA history to accomplish this feat.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 30, 2025

Connecticut Sun Celebrate the Holidays by Giving Back - Connecticut Sun

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.