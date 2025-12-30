WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 4

Published on December 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


This one hit different

#4 on our most viral moments of the year relives the moment A'ja Wilson and her circle celebrated her historic 4th KIA MVP award - the first player in WNBA history to accomplish this feat.

Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Women's National Basketball Association Stories from December 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central