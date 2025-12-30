Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 4
Published on December 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
This one hit different
#4 on our most viral moments of the year relives the moment A'ja Wilson and her circle celebrated her historic 4th KIA MVP award - the first player in WNBA history to accomplish this feat.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
