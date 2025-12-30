Top 10 Viral Moments: No. 3

Published on December 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The day a star was born

It's only fitting that our #3 most viral moment of the year goes to the iconic baby who took her first-ever steps in the Las Vegas Aces baby race!







