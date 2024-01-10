Top 10 Countdown - 8. Yacht Hat Giveaway Returns to Banner Island Ballpark

January 10, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce that the yacht hat giveaway is returning to Banner Island Ballpark all in thanks to the Port of Stockton. The game is scheduled for Friday, August 9th at 7:05 PM.

"The Yacht Cap Giveaway is a staple at Banner Island Ballpark, and we are thrilled to continue the partnership with Port of Stockton to keep the tradition alive," Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck said. "The 2024 Yacht Cap is one of the most stylish yacht caps we have done, and I can't wait to see our fans wearing them at the game."

This season's yacht hat color scheme will showcase traditional colors from the Ports displaying their red and blue. The hat and brim will both be the Ports' darker blue color with red and white incorporated. The Ports primary logo will also be used for the first time.

Single-game tickets for the yacht hat giveaway will be sold at a later time.

Like Pink Night and Union Night, the Yacht hat giveaway will also be part of the Ports' 10-game mini plan. 10-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 10 biggest games which include nine giveaway nights, seven firework shows, and a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.