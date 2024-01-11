Top 10 Countdown - 7. Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway and Luau Night Headline Friday, May 3rd

January 11, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are happy to announce that the Hawaiian shirt giveaway and Luau Night is back on the promotional calendar for the 2024 season. The game is scheduled for Friday, May 3rd and is part of the Ports' 10-Game mini plan package.

"The Hawaiian shirt is a unique giveaway that is newer to the Port's promotional schedule," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck. "It has been a very well-received giveaway each season, and we are happy to be bringing it back again in 2024. What's even better is the fact that the color scheme matches the yacht hat giveaway which will allow fans to wear both at the same time and look stylish while doing so."

This season's Hawaiian shirt will feature a navy-blue color with the Ports' primary logo and blue S anchor logo incorporated. This will be the 3rd Hawaiian shirt giveaway since 2022. Previous colors include Red from 2023 and a lighter blue in 2022.

Single-game tickets for the Luau Night and the Hawaiian shirt giveaway will be sold at a later time.

10-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 10 biggest games which include nine giveaway nights, seven firework shows, and a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.