Top 10 Countdown - 4. Bay Area Baseball Weekend and Bobblehead Giveaway Slated for August 31st

January 16, 2024 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce that Bay Area Baseball Weekend and a bobblehead giveaway, presented by The Law Office of Jacob Loyal Benguerel, will be held on the final Saturday of the 2024 season on August 31st with first pitch at 7:05 PM. The night will be included in the Ports 5 and 10 game plans.

"We are very happy to be supporting Bay Area Baseball and are excited for all the fans that we will reach," Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck said. "This is a great opportunity to rally together in honor of America's favorite pastime, and we look forward to filling our stands with likeminded baseball fans."

The night will encourage all bay area fans to enjoy a night at Banner Island Ballpark for the final home weekend of the season, including the final fireworks show. There will be a campaign leading up to the event for fans to enter for a chance to win a VIP Package for the night.

As for the bobblehead giveaway, which will be sponsored by The Office of Jacob Loyal Benguerel, is still to be determined what it will be, but fans can stay up to date by signing up for the Ports email newsletter HERE for the latest updates, deals, and promotions.

Single-game tickets for Bay Area Baseball Weekend and the bobblehead giveaway will be sold at a later time.

5-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $100 while 10-game mini plan packages are starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 5 and 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 5 and 10 biggest games and also includes a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.