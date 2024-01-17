Top 10 Countdown - 3. Faith Night Returns for 2024 Season, Part of Opening Weekend

Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Ports are excited to announce that Faith Night will be returning for the 2024 season on Opening Saturday. Featuring a crossbody belt bag giveaway, the game is scheduled for Saturday, April 6th and will also be part of the Ports' 5-Game mini plan package.

"Faith Night is a very important night in our community, and it is great to see the stadium filled with fans who choose to celebrate their faith at a Stockton Ports game," said Ports General Manager Jordan Feneck." This night is always filled with exciting activities thanks to the participation of all the organizations that choose to attend the game. Pairing this night with a giveaway and fireworks is the icing on the cake for an incredible night at Banner Island Ballpark."

The night will encourage all faiths and religions to enjoy a night at the ballpark while encouraging them to table at the game as well. There will be pre-game worship, testimonials, and post-game worship with fireworks following to round out the night. Group tickets for the night start at just $10 with a minimum of 20 tickets purchased.

The crossbody belt bag giveaway is new for the 2024 season and will have the Port's red S anchor logo in the bottom left corner.â¯

Single-game tickets for Opening Saturday featuring Faith Night and the crossbody belt bag giveaway will be sold at a later time.

5-game mini plan packages are on sale now starting at $100 while 10-game mini plan packages are starting at $180 by going to stocktonports.com/tickets/miniplans. The 5 and 10-game plan features a ticket, parking, and a meal to the 5 and 10 biggest games and also includes a hat upon purchase.

Season tickets along with mini plans for the 2024 season are on sale now by going to stocktonports.com or by calling 209-644-1900 today.

